UPDATED: More details emerge in connection with Sunday shootings that wounded 2 in Decatur, police say

The incidents were among a string of weekend shootings starting Saturday morning that left six wound, including a 10-year-old child.

Police Chief Jim Getz on Tuesday said the shootings are believed to be part of violent feuds between the Decatur East Side and South Side gangs. The gangs are also believed to have been involved in August shooting incidents, according to Getz.

"We're putting as many resources towards the shootings that we can," Getz said. The department has reached out to the Illinois State Police and Federal Bureau Investigation for additional resources to help combat the shootings.

"We know the gangs that are involved so we're targeting those gangs," he said. "These guys know who they are and we know who they are and it's just a matter of time before we have enough evidence to arrest them."

The police chief also encourages members of the community to help by sharing any information about violent crimes.

"The people in the community have got to step up and take their communities back," Getz said. "Technology helps solve your cases, but if you don't have the information from the public, it's hard to solve cases."