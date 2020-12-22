UPDATED: More details released regarding arrest stemming from Sunday shootings that wounded 2 in Decatur, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man is in custody for suspected involvement in the shooting of two victims Sunday in the 1100 block of East Hickory Street.
Amante T. O'Neal, 23, was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Monday evening on two preliminary charges of attempted murder and the aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bail has been set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released.
On Sunday, police at about 8:11 a.m. responded to the East Hickory Street area on a report of multiple shots fired by three suspects in a red Jeep sport-utility vehicle, according to Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland.
Police around 1:26 p.m. were called to the same location to find a 24-year-old male gunshot victim with head and face wounds, who remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, Copeland said.
Police say another male, 23, arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right bicep and told police he'd been with the 24-year-old who was shot in the head; the man wounded in the arm said he ran for his life afterwards and flagged down a passing motorist who took him to hospital. In a Tuesday morning statement, Decatur police said three armed suspects were seen arriving in the area in a black Sedan and firing at the two men.
Copeland said further investigation by detectives led to probable cause to arrest O'Neal on the preliminary charges relating to both incidents and additional arrests are anticipated.
More information, revealed in a sworn affidavit Tuesday afternoon, said police had identified the Jeep as belonging to O'Neal who had later been identified by the victim shot in the bicep as among three men who opened fired in the afternoon shooting.
"Detectives asked (the victim) how sure he was of this identification. He stated something similar to '92-93%' and stated 'If it wasn't him, he got a twin,'" said Detective Jason Danner, writing the affidavit.
Police allege that while O'Neal and the other shooters were in the black sedan when the two men were wounded, O'Neal was back behind the wheel of his Jeep when Street Crimes detectives spotted him at 4 p.m. Sunday driving on West Waggoner Street. Danner said the detectives kept the vehicle under surveillance until it was pulled over by patrol officers.
Danner said police have video surveillance of both shooting incidents and a man matching O'Neal's description and wearing the same clothing is seen firing a pistol when the two victims were wounded. "This subject appears to fire multiple times. The subject then runs back to the vehicle and gets in the front passenger seat," Danner said.
The incidents were among a string of weekend shootings starting Saturday morning that left six wound, including a 10-year-old child.
Police Chief Jim Getz on Tuesday said the shootings are believed to be part of violent feuds between the Decatur East Side and South Side gangs. The gangs are also believed to have been involved in August shooting incidents, according to Getz.
"We're putting as many resources towards the shootings that we can," Getz said. The department has reached out to the Illinois State Police and Federal Bureau Investigation for additional resources to help combat the shootings.
"We know the gangs that are involved so we're targeting those gangs," he said. "These guys know who they are and we know who they are and it's just a matter of time before we have enough evidence to arrest them."
The police chief also encourages members of the community to help by sharing any information about violent crimes.
"The people in the community have got to step up and take their communities back," Getz said. "Technology helps solve your cases, but if you don't have the information from the public, it's hard to solve cases."
Anyone with information about recent shootings in Decatur which include incidents occurring Saturday and Sunday are encouraged to call Det. Appenzeller or Weddle at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten