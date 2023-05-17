VANDALIA — A Vandalia couple faces lengthy prison terms after pleading guilty to possessing and disseminating child pornography, officials said.
The case against Andrew Wehrle, 39, and Amber Wehrle, 38, stemmed from an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office into an alleged child pornography ring in Fayette County.
“Child pornography is a heinous crime, and I am pleased these predators are being held accountable for exploiting innocent children,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “I am committed to stopping offenders who prey on our children, and my office will continue to partner with local law enforcement agencies to protect Illinois communities.”
Andrew Wehrle could face up to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.
Amber Wehrle could spend up to 13 years in prison following her guilty pleas to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of indecent solicitation of an adult.
Their arrests followed a search of the couple's home in March 2021 by Vandalia police and and investigators from the attorney general's office.
"As law enforcement officials, it is our responsibility to protect children from harm and bring those who exploit them to justice,” said Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray. “I commend the diligent work of all those involved in this investigation and hope that the outcome of this case serves as a reminder that child pornography is a serious crime that will not be tolerated in our communities."
The news release said the search of the Wehrle's home was conducted in connection with charges filed against another Vandalia man, Ferrell Mason Kissiar.
Kissiar, 47, is charged in Fayette County with three counts of disseminating child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of reproducing child pornography, one count of indecent solicitation of an adult and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Kissiar’s trial is scheduled to for June 20.
