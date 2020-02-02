You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vandals throw rock through Decatur church window
0 comments
top story

Vandals throw rock through Decatur church window

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a spate of vandalism early Friday in Decatur left a damage bill running into several thousand dollars after rocks were thrown through multiple vehicle and building windows, including a church.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said witnesses reported seeing three males, aged around 14 or 15, carrying out the vandalism. The damage reports stretched from West and East Garfield avenues to North Main and Union streets with most of it happening around 4 a.m.

The church targeted was Main Street Church of the Living God, 2000 N. Main Street, St. a window valued at $500 was smashed. And a window measuring more than 6 feet high and 4 feet wide was broken belonging to the Kirby Vacuum Cleaner Co, 160 E. Garfield Ave.

Copeland said police wanted to hear from anyone with information. Call detectives at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers, (217) 423-TIPS.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News