Vandals throw rock through Decatur church window

DECATUR — Police said a spate of vandalism early Friday in Decatur left a damage bill running into several thousand dollars after rocks were thrown through multiple vehicle and building windows, including a church.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said witnesses reported seeing three males, aged around 14 or 15, carrying out the vandalism. The damage reports stretched from West and East Garfield avenues to North Main and Union streets with most of it happening around 4 a.m.

The church targeted was Main Street Church of the Living God, 2000 N. Main Street, St. a window valued at $500 was smashed. And a window measuring more than 6 feet high and 4 feet wide was broken belonging to the Kirby Vacuum Cleaner Co, 160 E. Garfield Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Copeland said police wanted to hear from anyone with information. Call detectives at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers, (217) 423-TIPS.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.