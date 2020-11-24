 Skip to main content
Vehicle caught fire after suspects seen throwing something through front window, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police say a vehicle caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of North Stone Street after two suspects were seen throwing something through a window.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the Chevy Equinox "immediately burst into flames" around 1:55 a.m. after two suspects on bicycles threw something into the passenger side window while the car was parked. According to Copeland, the vehicle's owner had received prior threats due to an unrelated incident. 

The suspects were last seen heading south on Stone Street and both wearing hooded dark-colored sweatshirts, Copeland said. They were described as black males, one heavyset, aged about 20 to 25 and approximately 5' 6" and the other was around the same age with a thin build and standing approximately 5' 2", he said. 

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

