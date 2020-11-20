 Skip to main content
Vehicle stolen with 6-year-old boy inside, Decatur police say
Vehicle stolen with 6-year-old boy inside, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man on Thursday stole a vehicle that had a child inside.

Court documents say the 41-year-old attempted to take the black Chevrolet HHR around 9:10 a.m.

The vehicle had been parked behind an apartment building in the 300 block of West Prairie Avenue with the engine running, the court documents said. 

Police say the man got inside and began driving away with a 6-year-boy inside while the mother had her back to the vehicle. She later told police "she turned around for just a few seconds."

An officer observed the vehicle leaving a store parking lot in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue, and it was stopped at Leafland Avenue and Union Street, where the 41-year-old was taken into custody, documents say.

Decatur man rips off girlfriend's wig, assaults her and vandalizes car, police say

The affidavit says the suspect drove to the store and bought the 6-year-old some candy after asking the boy to come inside the store with him. The child later told police that during the drive to the store "he yelled at the guy who took the car that he wanted to go back to his mother, but the guy did not stop."

The 41-year-old was booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated kidnapping and theft over $500. Jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $200,000 bail, meaning $20,000 is required to be released. 

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

