Vehicle stop in Decatur leads to meth bust, police say

DECATUR — Police said a vehicle stop in Decatur and a police dog’s sensitive nose led to the seizure of 130 meth pills packed in 13 bags intended for street-level drug sales.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer James Weddle said the vehicle had been pulled over at 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Garfield and Leader avenues after it failed to signal a lane switch.

Weddle said while the 35-year-old driver from Fillmore was being issued a ticket, a police dog called Aldo alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics from her vehicle. A subsequent search of the woman’s car revealed the meth pills, which weighed more than 28 grams with packaging.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“From my training and experience, I know this amount of methamphetamine to be consistent with street-level narcotics,” Weddle added.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of the delivery of meth; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records showed the woman remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of making bail set at $10,000, which means she must post $1,000 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.