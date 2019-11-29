Victim in fatal Decatur shooting identified; 1 other person wounded

DECATUR — A 20-year-old man died after being shot multiple times and another person was wounded Thursday in a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cantrell Street, according to police and the Macon County Coroner's Office.

Decatur police responded to the area at 8:30 p.m. after being notified about a person having been shot, Sgt. Steve Carroll said in a statement released Friday morning.

Coroner Michael Day identified the man who was killed as Tommy King of Decatur. King was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m., shortly after arriving at the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room by ambulance.

Day said an autopsy conducted Friday in McLean County determined King suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his "torso, extremities and lower body" that resulted in "massive internal injuries involving several of his major organic systems."

A 19-year-old Decatur man was wounded in the shooting and found at the scene, and was transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Carroll said. Day said the person was taken to an out-of-county trauma center.

"The Decatur Police Department is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing physical evidence," Carroll said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.