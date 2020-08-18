You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim of fatal Decatur shooting named
0 comments

Victim of fatal Decatur shooting named

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— The Decatur man who died Monday from a gunshot wound has been identified as Katari R. Smith.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy conducted Tuesday determined the 27-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds "involving the neck, the back, both upper extremities and his hip" and that the gunshot trauma "impacted major internal organic systems."

He was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m., shortly after his arrival at the emergency room at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police said Monday that Smith was found shot and with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle around 9:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. 

Police say two other individuals were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Avenue. Police say they were sent to DMH with non-life-threatening injuries and were not cooperating with police investigation. 

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

1

1

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News