Victim of fatal shooting in Argenta identified

ARGENTA — The man found fatally shot Sunday evening in rural Argenta has been identified as Kevin M. Cooper of Decatur.
In a news release identifying the 51-year-old Cooper, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday and that an inquest is pending.
Phillip Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, has been arrested in connection with the case.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies were called to a location along Jordan Road at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man being shot and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The statement said the initial investigation showed that the victim and Gehrken "had recently had financial disputes and when the victim confronted Gehrken at the Argenta address he was shot multiple times by Gehrken.
Gehrken was placed into custody by detectives at the scene and booked into the Macon County Jail on charges of homicide, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He remains jailed with no bond set. A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The incident remains under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division.
