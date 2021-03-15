Vodka bottle in the face causes 'avulsion' wound for Decatur man, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed sutures to close a 3-inch-long, quarter-inch-wide facial wound after an assailant smashed a 12 ounce bottle of vodka against the right side of his head.
The resulting wound was described in a Decatur police sworn affidavit as an “avulsion of his skin on the side of his face.” An avulsion means a deep slicing away of the body’s tissue.
Police Officer Alex Amaya said the 47-year-old victim was attacked in the front yard of his home on the afternoon of March 4. Amaya, writing in the affidavit, said the victim had been with the assailant, aged 45, and an argument had broken out when the victim refused to buy the other man more alcohol and told the man to leave his property.
The man had retaliated by lashing out with the vodka bottle and Amaya said the victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment and doctors had to use sutures to close the wound.
Police found and arrested the accused assailant on Friday and he was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained held in custody with bail set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $25,000.
Macon County Circuit Court records show the man also has a pending case of armed violence and other weapons offenses to which he has entered pleas of not guilty.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
