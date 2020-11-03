Voters' choice for Macon County state's attorney still being counted

DECATUR — The voters’ choice for the next lawyer to become Macon County state’s attorney was still being counted out late Tuesday evening as early election results showed Republican candidate Scott Rueter with a strong lead.

Both Rueter and his Democratic challenger, Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner, brought resumes packed with experience to the contest and did their best to reach voters in an election year upended by COVID-19.

“Well, I didn't feel I reached voters the best I could but I tried the best I could," said Rueter. "It was difficult getting the word out and introducing yourself to people on a personal basis... but hopefully I have a little more name recognition in terms of working in the community and being around here."

Wagoner felt she had given the race her best effort in a contest waged at arm’s length from voters because of virus concerns.

"I think my campaign went as well as it could in 2020, although obviously we were limited on what we could do," she added. "Pretty much all of the in-person stuff was unavailable to us, so we had to get more creative and I think we were able to do that through social media..."