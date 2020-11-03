Voters' choice for Macon County state's attorney still being counted

DECATUR — The voters’ choice for the next lawyer to become Macon County state’s attorney was still being counted out late Tuesday evening as early election results showed Republican candidate Scott Rueter with a strong lead.
Both Rueter and his Democratic challenger, Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner, brought resumes packed with experience to the contest and did their best to reach voters in an election year upended by COVID-19.
“Well, I didn't feel I reached voters the best I could but I tried the best I could," said Rueter. "It was difficult getting the word out and introducing yourself to people on a personal basis... but hopefully I have a little more name recognition in terms of working in the community and being around here."
Wagoner felt she had given the race her best effort in a contest waged at arm’s length from voters because of virus concerns.
"I think my campaign went as well as it could in 2020, although obviously we were limited on what we could do," she added. "Pretty much all of the in-person stuff was unavailable to us, so we had to get more creative and I think we were able to do that through social media..."
Both candidates were armed with long priority lists for charting the direction of the county office charged with seeking justice and successful prosecutions. Rueter prioritized rebuilding trust by showing people that there would be no hidden agendas and that everyone the office comes into contact with would be treated fairly.
“We regain that trust and we get the public’s cooperation, and that will result in successful prosecutions,” he previously told the Herald & Review. Wagoner said the job of the county’s top prosecutor was not always to seek custodial sentences in every case. She said saving people and rebuilding their sense of self-worth on the way to making them productive citizens was an option worth considering for the right candidates who could benefit from alternatives to prison.
“It’s about helping people become better people…” she said in an earlier interview.
The 72,000 Macon County voters were left to make their selection among two lawyers who are both married and who both have two children. Wagoner, 49, who had worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the Macon County office, has more recently been doing the same job for both Moultrie and McLean counties.
Rueter, 61, had previously served as Macon County state’s attorney from 2000-2004 and has been a defense attorney with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office for the past 15 years.
Rueter had beat private practice defense attorney Philip Tibbs to win his place in the election while Wagoner did not have a primary challenger.
