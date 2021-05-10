Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host a walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday for anyone aged 16 or older who lives or works in Macon County.
The department is located at 1221 E. Condit St. and the clinic will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Patients aged 16 or 17 must be present with a parent or legal guardian. If the parent or guardian cannot be present, the patient must have a permission/proxy form signed by the parent or legal guardian. This form is available at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.
Patients aged 18 or older need to bring a photo identification and insurance card if available.
The health department emphasizes this clinic is only for patients who live or work in Macon County and who seek a first dose of the vaccine. People who’ve already had a vaccination shot should not attend this clinic. Patients who do attend must be able to return June 2 for their second shot.
