Wanted Decatur man arrested on preliminary domestic battery, resisting charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery, restricting a peace officer and unlawful restraint.

Police said the 30-year-old on Aug. 1 pinned his wife down after she refused to have sex with him. On Tuesday, the man also "blocked the front door and pushed her back several times with the palm and heel of his hand, telling her she was not going anywhere," according to a sworn court statement. Police say "heavy bruising" was seen on her chest that had been caused by the pushing.

Police say the suspect was brought into custody around 6:08 a.m. Thursday after he became physical with the woman while she was at the residence retrieving personal items.

Sgt. Steve Carroll said the Aug 1. incident prompted a persons-wanted to be issued for his arrest.

The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required for release on bond. He has prior domestic battery convictions, according to Macon County Circuit Clerk records.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.