Wanted Decatur man who fled a traffic stop was arrested a month later, police say

DECATUR — Police say a wanted Decatur man who fled in his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop in April also ran from detectives on foot Thursday in the 1400 block of West Riverview Avenue.

In a sworn affidavit, police wrote that the 27-year-old man was recognized by two Decatur police detectives around 11 a.m. Thursday while in the front yard of an area residence, causing him to flee on foot. The detectives apprehended the man "after deploying a taser" during the foot chase, the affidavit said.

Police say the man had active warrants for domestic violence and a parole violation through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The suspect had successfully fled police on April 6 in the area of Grand Avenue and Jasper Street, court documents say. A detective who recognized the suspect attempted to make a traffic stop on his vehicle, in which the suspect "accelerated to approximately 70 mph in a 35 mph zone" and got away, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing going at least 21 mph over the speed limit and resisting and obstructing an officer.

A check of jail records Friday showed he was being held on a set bail of $15,000, requiring $1,500 bond for release.