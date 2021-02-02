Wanted man found hiding in rural Decatur church attic

DECATUR — A man wanted in Christian County in connection with a domestic battery was found hiding Tuesday in the attic of a rural Decatur church.
A news release from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department said Blue Mound police were contacted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by Christian County authorities seeking their assistance locating the individual.
The man had fled from deputies there and was last seen heading toward Macon County.
Blue Mound police located a vehicle driven by the suspect on Illinois 48, at which time the man fled on foot near the intersection with Wyckles Road.
During a search of the area, authorities discovered a damaged entryway at the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 4135 W. Mt. Auburn Road. Macon County deputies and marshals from the United States Marshals Service conducted a search of the church and located the man in the attic.