Wanted man found hiding in rural Decatur church attic

DECATUR — A man wanted in Christian County in connection with a domestic battery was found hiding Tuesday in the attic of a rural Decatur church.

A news release from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department said Blue Mound police were contacted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by Christian County authorities seeking their assistance locating the individual.

The man had fled from deputies there and was last seen heading toward Macon County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blue Mound police located a vehicle driven by the suspect on Illinois 48, at which time the man fled on foot near the intersection with Wyckles Road.

During a search of the area, authorities discovered a damaged entryway at the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 4135 W. Mt. Auburn Road. Macon County deputies and marshals from the United States Marshals Service conducted a search of the church and located the man in the attic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0