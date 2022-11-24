Warrensburg shooting victim identified

WARRENSBURG — A 57-year-old man is facing murder charges in the death of a 41-year-old woman in Warrensburg, authorities said.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day on Thursday identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash, of Warrensburg. The man was found "barely responsive" with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
The incident took place at the woman's home, 245 N. Durfee St., Day said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was not identified, was taken to an out-of-county trauma center, Day said.
Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said deputies were sent at 5:51 p.m. to the home "regarding a possible domestic violence situation." Additional calls were received advising that multiple gunshots were heard from the same residence, Root said.
Deputies entered the residence to find the victim later identified as Lourash and the wounded man, whom Root described as the sole suspect.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the McLean County coroner's morgue in Bloomington, Day said.
The Warrensburg Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating.
The tragic news rippled through the Warrensburg community on Thanksgiving day. Village President Kirk Riley issued a statement on social media thanking first responders and asking the community to pray.
"This morning we pray specifically for this family that they find eventual peace and a way to move forward," Riley wrote. "We pray for those friends and acquaintances of the family who are searching for answers as to why this might have happened.
"And finally, I ask that you pray for our entire Warrensburg community for peace and understanding and that we may be drawn closer together."
During the October Macon County Board meeting, Macon County Sheriff Jim Root presented Life Saver awards to multiple correctional officers and one nurse who helped save the life of an inmate who had attempted to die by suicide.
