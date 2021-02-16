Watch now: Armed standoff in Decatur ends peacefully as man gives himself up to police

DECATUR — A stand-off with a Decatur man police believe was armed ended peacefully Tuesday evening when the man gave himself up shortly before 6 p.m.

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz told the Herald & Review that police had been called to a home in the 1100 block of Illinois Circle around 2 p.m. on a domestic battery call.

“We tried to get them (the man and his girlfriend) to come out of the house, and she leaves the house but he was still in it,” said Getz. “We had information he was armed with a handgun.”

Getz said “there were signs” the 22-year-old woman had been battered although it’s understood she was not seriously hurt and did not seek hospital treatment.

The police chief said the department’s Emergency Response Team responded to the incident and trained negotiators had been speaking to the 32-year-old man to try and persuade him to come out peacefully.

“We had got the area contained and isolated while our negotiators tried to talk him into coming out of the house,” said Getz.

