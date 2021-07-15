Watch now: Authorities identify man killed in overnight shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — One man is dead and another wounded after police say a physical fight that broke out early Thursday morning at block party escalated into a shootout.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man who died as Antwane L. McClelland Jr., 26, of Decatur. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Bloomington.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a news release that officers were dispatched at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue to a report of shots fired and a person down. They arrived to find McClelland lying dead in the street.

Numerous shell casings were located throughout the block, Copeland said. Detectives were called in and spent the day processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Copeland said preliminary information indicates a block party was taking place at the location when arguments broke out which led to physical fights, followed by multiple people exchanging gunfire.

At 2:37 a.m., officers were detailed to the 1300 block of East Locust Street to a report someone having been shot. A 21-year-old male Decatur resident was located, who had sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound to the leg.

A casing was located in the intersection of Lowber and Locust streets. It is believed this shooting is related to the murder on Leafland, Copeland said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who was present at the block party who may have information about this incident, or the incident on Lowber, is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734.

