Watch now: Authorities identify pregnant woman killed in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — The 33-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally shot Friday morning has been identified as Shatia S. Brooks.

Decatur police said Brooks was found dead in a house in the the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. Authorities believe shots were fired into the home from outside, police said.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy conducted Friday afternoon in Bloomington showed Brooks died from a gunshot wound to the head.

No additional information was expected to be released Friday. The case is under investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.