Watch now: Bankruptcy hearing reveals Decatur Celebration finances

DECATUR — The legal proceedings to pick over the remains of the bankrupt Decatur Celebration reveal there isn’t a whole lot remaining of any substantial value to repay creditors.

Just what is left to sell was outlined in a telephone creditors’ meeting this week in which bankruptcy trustee Jeffrey Richardson questioned Claudette Davis, the last president of the Decatur Celebration board of directors.

“I understand there weren’t a lot of assets left … but what assets does the Decatur Celebration have at the time it filed (for bankruptcy)?,” asked Richardson during the Wednesday hearing.

“There are pieces of furniture, desks, chairs, filing cabinets,” replied Davis. She also went on to list a forklift, a trailer, computers, printers, wooden staging and ticket booths.

Asked if there were any monies still owed to the event, Davis said the Celebration was expecting to get back a $6,700 deposit already paid to an unnamed act for the 2020 show before it was cancelled. So far, however, that money has not been returned.

Richardson said he wanted to see the contract and also said he needed to look at the stored office furniture and other materials to complete his own inventory.

“Miss Davis, is there anything else that would help me in understanding what I need to do, for want of a better word, to wrap up the affairs of the Decatur Celebration?” asked Richardson, a Decatur-based attorney.

Davis replied that she wasn’t sure what he meant. “I am sorry, I am not sure how to answer that,” she said.

“Is there any money that is still due the company besides this deposit?” Richardson replied.

“No, sir,” Davis said.

The Decatur Celebration, founded in 1986 as the “Midwest’s Most Exciting Family Street Festival,” announced the excitement was over in June with the collapse of the event and the filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The Celebration had listed assets worth just under $14,500 but said its debts totaled just over $81,000. At the time of its demise, the Celebration board of directors said the show had been torpedoed by the onset of COVID-19. The virus was blamed for the cancellation of the 2020 festival, which would have been its 35th anniversary show, and the Celebration wasn’t able to recover financially after that.

“So, it is with a heavy heart, we announce that Decatur Celebration, Inc. has… produced its final street festival…” the June statement from the board said.

Many of those owed money are vendors who paid $500 fees in advance to secure their place in the event and now want their money back.

One of them is Vinnie Barbee, whose hallmark barbecue food was long a crowd favorite. He used the money he raised from Celebration sales to help fund several charitable events he stages throughout the year, including providing free meals for homeless people.

Barbee said many other vendors had paid in advance and were in the same boat as him. “They cashed our checks but didn’t have no Celebration,” he said. “So where is all that money?”

The picture that emerges of the final weeks of Celebration is that of an abrupt cut-off in record keeping and organizational paperwork and accounting. At Wednesday’s creditors’ meeting, Davis said the Celebration had last filed taxes in 2019 for its 2018 fiscal year which ended Sept. 30.

“And the reason for that was because our staff, our full-time staff, would have been operating and managing the day to day operations but, after the pandemic hit, we had to release them, we had to lay them off,” she told the bankruptcy trustee.

“We had to lay them off and our board is a volunteer board, all of us working full-time jobs, so the management of those types of activities was not completed.”

Richardson told creditors the process of sorting through Celebration’s assets and deciding what could be sold was underway. He said he would be filing a report with the bankruptcy court on his findings and then the court will send out a second notice to creditors inviting them to file a proof of claim.

“Make sure you look at the next notice you receive because it doesn’t matter where you are in the pecking order about getting paid, if you don’t file a proof of claim there is no pecking order as far as you are concerned,” he warned them.

Calls seeking further information from the trustee, lawyers for Celebration and from Davis were not immediately returned.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

