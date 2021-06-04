Watch now: Brown to retire, ends legal battle over '18 race for Macon County sheriff

DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown announced Friday that he will retire from the department later this month and cleared the path for Jim Root to take leadership of the office.

Brown said he will not follow through on a previously stated plan to appeal an order from Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin that found that Root won the 2018 sheriff's race by 16 votes. The final tally was 19,579 votes for Root to 19,563 votes for Brown. Instead, he said he will do whatever he can to ensure a smooth transition as Root assumes the office of sheriff.

“We need to put an end to this,” Brown said during a news conference Friday morning at the Law Enforcement Center. “We need to love one another.”

After he finished speaking, Brown walked over to Root and the two men hugged. Brown said he expects Root will be sworn in as Macon County sheriff by June 28, the day he announced as his retirement date, and that he wants to be at the event.

Brown said his plans are to enjoy retirement, though he intends to be active in the community as a civilian and has already been approached by some people who have asked for his help, he said.

“I need to get to know Chubby again,” Brown said with a grin, referring to the nickname friends use for him.

Root said he attended the news conference to show his support for whatever Brown intended to announce, though he had no idea what it would be ahead of time.

"I'm happy that he's not going to further this process any longer, but I'm saddened he's retiring," Root said. "He's definitely an asset to the office, and I'm also glad he decided he will continue to be part of the community and work toward the betterment of the community. That's definitely a relief."

Root said he doesn't know how the process of the transition will unfold as yet, and will know more after meeting with Brown.

The legal dispute over the 2018 election began almost as soon as the election was over. Brown was declared the winner by one vote, 19,655 to Root's 19,654. Root initiated a discovery recount in December 2018. Two uncounted ballots for Root were discovered after the results had been certified, and Judge Benjamin was brought in as an impartial jurist and ordered a recount done by hand.

That recount, which took place in July 2020, put Brown ahead by 18 votes, but dozens of ballots were in dispute. After several court hearings to determine which of those ballots should count and whether there had been election fraud, Benjamin issued a ruling last week that Root was the winner by 16 votes.

“I can't express enough my disappointment that the citizens of Macon County took the time to vote in the sheriff's race and not to have their voices heard, especially those who voted early at the county clerk's office,” Brown said at the news conference.

The evidence showed that the ballots were fed into the tabulating machines under the eyes of election judges, Brown said, but some early votes were negated because election judges neglected to initial the ballots.

“I do believe that the Macon County community and the Macon County Sheriff's Office is more important than any individual,” he said.

Brown said he has dedicated his career to serving Macon County ever since his initial interview with then-Sheriff Lee Holsapple in 1990, when he joined the department as a correctional officer. Brown said he intends to continue doing so even after he retires.

The violence that happened in other communities after the death of George Floyd in 2020 did not happen in Macon County, Brown said, and he attributes that to the relationships built over many years between the sheriff's office, the Decatur Police Department, and the community.

“We are so much stronger when we work together and take the time to get out of our comfort zones and get to know someone who doesn't look like you or come from your background,” Brown said.

