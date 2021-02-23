Watch now: Building was hosting 'unsanctioned event' when Decatur man shot, Springfield officials say

Stuenkel confirmed that alcohol was present at the party, which also advertised strippers.

Police have made contact with one of the building's owners, Jonathan Hyon, Stuenkel said.

Stuenkel said Hyon rented the building to a person who in turn "sub-rented" to the party promoter.

Stuenkel said the party had some "bouncers," but he couldn't say if they were serving in a "security" capacity.

When bars and clubs are operating at full capacity, Springfield police sometimes meet with owners to iron out any problems, Stuenkel said. Some employ off-duty police officers, he added.

Gregory told The State Journal-Register over the weekend that he had been aware of at least two other parties at the same building, the former Red Hair Beauty and Wireless Center.

Owners of the building "weren't enforcing any rules" when it came to COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits or mask-wearing, Gregory said.

Gregory said he believed the building was rented out to different people for the parties. More than half of a dozen other gatherings had been scheduled for the venue, Gregory said.

