Watch now: Champaign officer killed in shooting honored in Florida

DECATUR — A Florida organization is honoring a Decatur-born police officer killed in Champaign on Wednesday.
Run 4 Heroes was founded to raise money for injured first responders and honoring
those who died in the line of duty.
Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, was responding to a domestic disturbance in an apartment building when shots rang out.
Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on Thursday escorted the body of
Oberheim through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career.
PHOTOS: Locals pay respect to slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur
Christopher Oberheim 1 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
