Watch now: Champaign officer killed in shooting honored in Florida
DECATUR — A Florida organization is honoring a Decatur-born police officer killed in Champaign on Wednesday. 

Run 4 Heroes was founded to raise money for injured first responders and honoring those who died in the line of duty.

Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, was responding to a domestic disturbance in an apartment building when shots rang out. 

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on Thursday escorted the body of Oberheim through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career.

The same group honored Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken, of Long Creek, who died in a crash this year.

