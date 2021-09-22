Watch now: Charges filed in police standoff case in Dewitt County

CLINTON ­— Multiple charges have been filed against the man police say led them on a multi-county chase and a standoff that caused the temporary closing of U.S 51 in Macon County.

Orsino Thurman, 36, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin appeared in DeWitt County Circuit Court on Monday at which time he entered a plea of not guilty to one count of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, one count of child abduction, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child and four counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 28.

DeWitt County State’s Attorney Dan Markwell said Thurman on Tuesday posted a total of $20,000 bond related to his case in DeWitt County, a case in LaSalle County and another case in Bedford County in the state of Pennsylvania and was released from custody.

The DeWitt and LaSalle county cases required $7,500 each and the Pennsylvania case required $5,000 to be posted.

The charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident that began when the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a domestic battery in the 1100 block of Illinois 54. The incident was reported by a woman who told police she was battered in an adjacent motel.

While speaking with the woman, authorities watched as Thurman left the motel parking lot toward U.S. 51. and soon learned that he was wanted on active warrants, was armed and had left the scene with an infant, Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said at the time.

Illinois State Police troopers joined the pursuit on Illinois 54 south of Clinton and authorities deployed spike strips on U.S. 51 near Maroa.

Once stopped, Illinois State Police SWAT and crisis negotiation team were able to convince Thurman to give up the infant before he fled again south on U.S. 51.

His vehicle was later "disabled" by the SWAT team near the Evergreen FS facility on School Road south of Maroa and he was taken into custody.

Multiple weapons and body armor were recovered from his vehicle and there were no reported injuries in the incident, Lowers said.

