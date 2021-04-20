Watch now: Chauvin verdict source of hope for lasting change among Macon Co. leaders

Where does policing go in the wake of this dramatic verdict? Sheriff Brown said issues remain but he’s happy to see, at least in the police officers he knows and works with, a refreshing change of attitude towards the civilians they police. Gone, he said, is the old view that adopted a “warrior mentality” of "them and us" towards the job.

“We all need to realize that we are not at war and that we need to be protectors,” said Brown. “And that is what we are.”

Change needs to take place

"It's a 'hallelujah' moment and proves that Black lives do matter," said Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP. "I'm hoping one of the things that comes out of this is communities will work with police to bring about changes so we stop seeing these incidents happening in America."

She's also sad, she said, and is praying for both affected families.

She added that, if the case hasn't changed law enforcement practices, it should.