Watch now: Chauvin verdict source of hope for lasting change among Macon County leaders

“We all need to realize that we are not at war and that we need to be protectors,” said Brown. “And that is what we are.”

Change needs to take place

"It's a 'hallelujah' moment and proves that Black lives do matter," said Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP. "I'm hoping one of the things that comes out of this is communities will work with police to bring about changes so we stop seeing these incidents happening in America."

She's also sad, she said, and is praying for both affected families.

She added that, if the case hasn't changed law enforcement practices, it should.

"We need to look at making sure officers are trained correctly in tactics they use when they take a person down, and examine what will they do to officers if such events happen," she said. "If it's a case where they're fired on the spot or after that do some good PR work so people don't think all police officers are the same. As in any profession, there are some who stray away from what they should do but some who do things the way they ought to do it."