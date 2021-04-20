Watch now: Chauvin verdict source of hope for lasting change among Macon County leaders

DECATUR — Tony Taylor captured the spirit of a nation in his reaction to the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial: "It sends a message — you got to treat people with respect, no matter what color they are," said the 63-year-old Decatur man.
"And you don't get to treat me with disrespect just because you got a star on your chest. No one is above the law."
Those sentiments echoed all the way to Minneapolis as rounds of cheering burst out around the courtroom where a jury late Tuesday afternoon convicted Derek Chauvin of 2nd degree murder in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted on all counts: not only 2nd degree murder but also third degree murder and and second degree manslaughter.
The judge immediately revoked Chauvin's bail and he was remanded to jail in handcuffs.
To reach its guilty verdicts the jury had to find the actions of the disgraced former Minneapolis police officer were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that the use of such force was unreasonable.
"I hope this verdict sends a message to the politicians, I hope it sends a message to the whole world," added Taylor, who also hoped he would see no more cases of excessive use of force under color of authority. "Just be fair with people, all people," he said. "We've got to change because we can't keep doing this, we can't afford to keep doing this to each other; it's crazy."
Richard Lyman, a friend of Taylor, listened to him talking to the Herald & Review and kept nodding his head. "I'd say the same as he said," added Lyman, 70. "We need to treat all people fairly, and I hope the verdict will help bring change."
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, speaking before Tuesday’s verdict was announced, said his view of Chauvin's actions in Floyd’s death has never wavered: “Because of what was done to Mr. Floyd, and I don’t care who you are, it was just all-out wrong," he said.
The sheriff said there was no room for discussion on that point and that Chauvin’s conduct was indefensible. “We as law enforcement officers don’t want to work with people like that individual,” he added.
Decatur’s Police Chief, Jim Getz, had earlier expressed similar disgust at the way Chauvin had behaved and said there was no room in his department for officers who used excessive force in any circumstances. “Our goal is for everyone to go home safe; not just the police officer but the suspect as well,” he explained.
The chief said he watched for signs of trouble in the way officers conduct themselves and he said action was taken promptly when evidence of wrong-doing is found. “We try to identify those patterns early,” he said. “And our officers don’t want to work with officers who use excessive force.”
Where does policing go in the wake of this dramatic verdict? Sheriff Brown said issues remain but he’s happy to see, at least in the police officers he knows and works with, a refreshing change of attitude towards the civilians they police. Gone, he said, is the old view that adopted a “warrior mentality” of "them and us" towards the job.
“We all need to realize that we are not at war and that we need to be protectors,” said Brown. “And that is what we are.”
Change needs to take place
"It's a 'hallelujah' moment and proves that Black lives do matter," said Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP. "I'm hoping one of the things that comes out of this is communities will work with police to bring about changes so we stop seeing these incidents happening in America."
She's also sad, she said, and is praying for both affected families.
She added that, if the case hasn't changed law enforcement practices, it should.
"We need to look at making sure officers are trained correctly in tactics they use when they take a person down, and examine what will they do to officers if such events happen," she said. "If it's a case where they're fired on the spot or after that do some good PR work so people don't think all police officers are the same. As in any profession, there are some who stray away from what they should do but some who do things the way they ought to do it."
Norman said it's important that law enforcement officers speak up when they see a fellow officer doing something they shouldn't, whether that means saying it immediately to the other officer or tell a superior officer, rather than stay silent.
She also hopes that this will lead to more open dialogue and understanding.
"What I hope will evolve is that we get better tuned in," she said. "That we examine closely how officers react to African-Americans as opposed to how they would react to other groups, maybe some type of test so there can be a measurement about how one feels about different racial groups. I'm not sure that's a part of what is done currently, but it needs to be evolving, things that make police forces better. If they know a person has a prejudice against a group, what the feelings are, so it's rectified through training or maybe that's not the profession they need to be in."
Community advocate Jacob Jenkins called it "a pivotal moment."
"One down, one thousand to go," he said. "Locally we came together, over 1,000 of us assembled peacefully (last summer) to express our concerns and discontent for the justice system and put together a rallying cry for justice, and today, for this brief moment, we got justice."
However, the fight is not over, he said.
"For those of us committed to justice, our work must go on," Jenkins said. "Today we won, but we have to gear up for the battles ahead. It's a system we're fighting, it's a culture that's deeply ingrained in our society, and it's going to take time to wear down and adequately address.
He said Floyd's death has put law enforcement under a lens.
"This lens is one that is causing, not necessarily introspection, but it gave people sitting at home in the middle of a pandemic time to reflect on what exactly law enforcement is and does and puts it under a microscope and made it to where many of the things that wouldn't come to light, came to light," he said. "One of the greatest things that came out of that is the idea of accountability. America is ready to hold law enforcement accountable for its actions, and its inactions."
He'd like to see an independent committee formed to review practices and hold law enforcement accountable, made up of both citizens and law enforcement, who could work together to change systems and processes.
"There are so many ways this could be approached and we could try to ideally avoid situations like this again, said Millikin University student Sydney Sinks. "This is a terrible tragedy, a loss of life that didn't need to happen, and it would be nice if we could approach this with the idea of stopping unnecessary loss of life."
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe expressed high praise for the Decatur Police Department and said the trial and verdict "amplified the standards we hold our officers to and they realize now more than ever how much every interaction with the public matters."
She said the city will continue to put an emphasis on training and recruiting minority officers.
"We will continue to have extremely high expectations of the people on our police force, and zero tolerance for those who cannot live up to those expectations," she said.
Valerie Wells and Donnette Beckett contributed to this report.
