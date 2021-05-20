Watch now: Community members line Decatur roadway to pay tribute to fallen police officer

“I played on Chris’ Monticello Magic Travel Team for six years,” she said. “It was a close-knit group.”

“It was very family oriented,” said teammate Jade Fulk.

Allie’s sister, Kaylee Robinson, also played on the team. “He was the best coach,” she said. “He stayed up all night to work, and came to softball the next morning.”

The women wanted to find a place along the motorcade route that would represent their appreciation for their coach. High above their heads was a large American flag blowing in the wind. “This is his hometown,” Allie Robinson said about waiting along the Decatur portion of the route. “And being under that flag just brings chills into my body.”

The motorcade began at the Champaign County coroner's office, passing through Monticello, where Oberheim lived with his wife and four daughters, before arriving in Decatur.

Mothers of the softball team joined their daughters on Thursday to honor a man who taught their children the fundamentals of a game, as well as life lessons. “And it’s more about our friendship with their family,” said Paula Bauler.