Watch now: Community members line Decatur roadway to pay tribute to fallen police officer

DECATUR — For nearly two hours, the scene along Oakland Avenue was somber, but filled with conversation among those who gathered to pay their respects for fallen police officer Chris Oberheim upon his final return home.
But the crowds grew silent as the first sign of the procession appeared over the slight hill on the north end of the roadway.
One of those standing across the street from Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home was Adam DeJaynes, who grew up playing baseball with or against Oberheim before they both graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1994.
The two had another connection.
“I spent 15 years in law enforcement,” DeJaynes said. “I had multiple lethal force-type situations that I was in, but fortunately never materialized in the same thing, like what happened to Chris.”
Oberheim, 44, died in an exchange of gunfire while answering a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Champaign's north side early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.
Oberheim served with the Decatur Police Department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still serves with the department.
In honor of the fallen officer, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce are asking businesses to lower their flags to half-staff until after Oberheim's funeral. Funeral arrangements are pending.
The hearse carrying Oberheim's body led a motorcade that included law enforcement agencies from across the region, including Champaign, Rantoul, Vermilion County, Danville, Charleston, Mattoon, Paxton, the University of Illinois, Parkland College, Urbana, Champaign County, Macon County and Decatur.
Members of Oberheim’s traveling softball team arrived early and waited patiently on the corner of Pershing Road and Oakland Avenue for the procession to arrive.
For many on the team, Oberheim’s death was their first experience with such a tragedy. “And I never wanted to experience it,” said Allie Robinson, a college sophomore.
Robinson and others on the team drove from their homes in Forsyth to attend practices in Monticello. According to the athletes and their parents, they wouldn’t have wanted to play anywhere else.
“I played on Chris’ Monticello Magic Travel Team for six years,” she said. “It was a close-knit group.”
“It was very family oriented,” said teammate Jade Fulk.
Allie’s sister, Kaylee Robinson, also played on the team. “He was the best coach,” she said. “He stayed up all night to work, and came to softball the next morning.”
The women wanted to find a place along the motorcade route that would represent their appreciation for their coach. High above their heads was a large American flag blowing in the wind. “This is his hometown,” Allie Robinson said about waiting along the Decatur portion of the route. “And being under that flag just brings chills into my body.”
The motorcade began at the Champaign County coroner's office, passing through Monticello, where Oberheim lived with his wife and four daughters, before arriving in Decatur.
Mothers of the softball team joined their daughters on Thursday to honor a man who taught their children the fundamentals of a game, as well as life lessons. “And it’s more about our friendship with their family,” said Paula Bauler.
“They’re family to us,” said Michelle Robinson. “We lived with each other every weekend.”
The team and their family members understood the risk Oberheim faced everyday he went to work.
“Their families send them out, not knowing if they’ll come home,” said Kristi Harjung. “This is respect for the people that take care of us everyday.”
Decatur residents Mary Kay Ennis and her husband Morris stood on the edge of the Diamonds Restaurant parking lot on Oakland Avenue waiting with flags in hand.
“We wanted to honor the officer that passed away,” Mary Kay Ennis said.
The couple's son-in-law is also a police officer. “We just want him to come home every evening to his family,” Mary Kay Ennis said.
Like many waiting for the motorcade, Chris Moore, from Decatur, wanted to honor the fallen officer any way she could.
“I just put my hand over my heart and pray for him as he goes by,” she said.
PHOTOS: Locals pay respect to slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur
