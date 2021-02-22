Watch now: Decatur and Macon County law enforcement oppose new criminal justice reforms

“It’s going to make a difficult job even more difficult,” he said. “It just seems you have so many forces ranged against a profession that I believe is still very noble.”

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said undermining law enforcement at a time when cities like Decatur are dealing with dangerous upsurges in gun violence is poor timing, to say the least. And he shares concerns that the Democratic majority in Springfield seemed uninterested in consulting with professionals working in the legal system before pushing ahead with their legislative agenda.

“I think they didn’t want to hear from voices they knew would be speaking in opposition to their plans,” added Rueter.

Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP, struck a more neutral tone, pointing out that history showed Black people had suffered unfairly at the hands of the current bail system, for example.

“Bail reform was needed,” she added. “But is this law the right way to do it?”