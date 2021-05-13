 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur child rapist gets 54-year prison sentence
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Decatur child rapist gets 54-year prison sentence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Convicted Decatur child rapist Jarquez A. Hobbs was sent to prison for 54 years for a crime the judge described as “vile, sick and disgusting.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Convicted Decatur child rapist Jarquez A. Hobbs was sent to prison for 54 years on Thursday for a crime the judge described as “vile, sick and disgusting.”

Hobbs, 24, had been found guilty by a jury April 8 of invading the home of a sleeping 5-year-old girl at 5 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2019, and snatching the child from her bed before raping her in the family’s living room and forcing her to perform sex acts.

Hobbs

Jarquez A. Hobbs listens as he is sentenced to 54 years in prison for child rape.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors said he had then kissed the sobbing girl on the cheek and told her “she was no good to him anymore” before calmly walking out as her unknowing family slept on.

The child, now 7, sat in court with her mother and lifted her tear-streaked face to Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith before telling him the assault had left her feeling “angry” and sad.

Hobbs.2

Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz pauses as tries to find the right words to describe the enormity of Jarquez A. Hobbs' crimes. Kurtz recommended he be sent to prison for a maximum 120 years.  

The child’s mother said she leaned on her Christian faith to cope but it was hard to find forgiveness in her heart for a rapist who had destroyed her daughter’s childhood and had never showed “no remorse, no compassion, nothing,” for what he had done.

hobbs.3

Jarquez A. Hobbs, left, consults with his defense attorney, Caleb Brown, during Thursday's sentencing hearing. Brown had pleaded for Hobbs to be given a 25 year sentence. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Video of Pro-Palestine demonstration in Chicago on Wednesday

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden calls for police reform by 'next month'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News