Watch now: Decatur child rapist gets 54-year prison sentence

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Convicted Decatur child rapist Jarquez A. Hobbs was sent to prison for 54 years on Thursday for a crime the judge described as “vile, sick and disgusting.”

Hobbs, 24, had been found guilty by a jury April 8 of invading the home of a sleeping 5-year-old girl at 5 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2019, and snatching the child from her bed before raping her in the family’s living room and forcing her to perform sex acts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors said he had then kissed the sobbing girl on the cheek and told her “she was no good to him anymore” before calmly walking out as her unknowing family slept on.

The child, now 7, sat in court with her mother and lifted her tear-streaked face to Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith before telling him the assault had left her feeling “angry” and sad.