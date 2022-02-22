Watch now: Decatur City Council approves 40 new license plate cameras

DECATUR — More parts of Decatur will soon be covered by the unblinking eyes of surveillance cameras.
The Decatur City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an increase in the amount of license plate-reader cameras supplied by Atlanta-based Flock Safety from 60 to 100.
It comes in the form of an amendment to the existing three-year, $465,000 agreement with Flock that the council approved in March 2021. It places the city on the hook for an additional $112,000 in the current fiscal year and $100,000 in 2023.
Last year’s tab was picked up by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the city’s DUI account while the cost for the remainder of the agreement will be covered by a portion of the city’s $34 million American Rescue Plan allocation.
People are also reading…
Though the current agreement is only through 2023, the city council has earmarked ARP funds for license plate reader cameras through 2026.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and members of the council generally expressed approval for the proposal, noting the need to give the city's police department all tools necessary to fight an uptick in violent crime.
"The additional cameras that we approve tonight and their subsequent installation cannot come soon enough," said Councilman David Horn. "Too many residents in Decatur do not feel safe in the city or their neighborhood. These cameras are known to help solve crimes and help reduce crimes."
Old Fire Station 3 could become cornhole business
The council voted 6-1 to approve the parameters for the sale of old Fire Station 3.
The city solicited proposals for the two-story, 3,483-square-foot station in early December. It received eight bids back for the building, which has sat just south of the entrance to Fairview Park since 1927.
The favored proposal comes from Decatur resident Troy Dennis, who hopes to convert the old firehouse into a business that produces and sells cornhole sets.
Cornhole is a lawn game that involves contestants tossing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole at the end.
Dennis proposes to purchase the property for $100,100 from the city through a contract for deed, which would require a $10,100 down payment and monthly payments for up to four years following.
The city would have the right of first refusal on the property for 35 years.
The proposal would need zoning relief. City staff estimated it would take at least one month or two before the new zoning designation and sale would be approved.
Here are the seven other offers/proposals the city received:
- $100,000 for a coffee shop with local artist sales
- $150,000 for a counseling center
- $65,000 for a restaurant and bakery with a residential unit upstairs
- $100,000 for business offices and showroom for an existing Decatur contractor
- $105,000 for student housing for five people
- $75,000 for personal use with two apartments upstairs
- An out of town plumbing contractor who did not make an offer