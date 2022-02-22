 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Decatur City Council approves 40 new license plate cameras

DECATUR — More parts of Decatur will soon be covered by the unblinking eyes of surveillance cameras. 

The Decatur City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an increase in the amount of license plate-reader cameras supplied by Atlanta-based Flock Safety from 60 to 100. 

It comes in the form of an amendment to the existing three-year, $465,000 agreement with Flock that the council approved in March 2021. It places the city on the hook for an additional $112,000 in the current fiscal year and $100,000 in 2023.  

camera

The Decatur City Council recently approved the placement of 60 surveillance Flock Security cameras like this in the Johns Hill neighborhood as part of an anti-crime initiative.

Last year’s tab was picked up by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the city’s DUI account while the cost for the remainder of the agreement will be covered by a portion of the city’s $34 million American Rescue Plan allocation. 

Though the current agreement is only through 2023, the city council has earmarked ARP funds for license plate reader cameras through 2026.

Police Chief Shane Brandel characterized the cameras as "a fantastic piece of technology" that has helped the department solve crimes. 
Watch now: Security cameras help capture Decatur shooter, police report
 
He said the department would like to "expand it into the areas of the city that don't have the coverage that the other parts do now."

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and members of the council generally expressed approval for the proposal, noting the need to give the city's police department all tools necessary to fight an uptick in violent crime. 

"The additional cameras that we approve tonight and their subsequent installation cannot come soon enough," said Councilman David Horn. "Too many residents in Decatur do not feel safe in the city or their neighborhood. These cameras are known to help solve crimes and help reduce crimes." 

Councilman Bill Faber said that he supported the proposal, but was "disappointed that the city council has not reached out to our community" for input on the decision. 
 
While some have raised privacy concerns about the cameras, Brandel said the technology has been an invaluable tool in fighting crime and that informal discussions have taken place with the community, which as influenced where the department plans to deploy the new cameras. 
Watch now: Will license plate-reading cameras solve Decatur's crime issues?
Brandel said the city's west side "is really kind of where we're focusing right now" in the placement of new cameras. 
 
The initial deployment of cameras included 20 in the Johns Hill neighborhood with others installed in the urban core neighborhoods experiencing significant crime.
 
After Herald & Review filed a public records request, the city disclosed the location of the 60 cameras installed last year. 
 
Since Decatur installed its first cameras, several Illinois cities, including Champaign, Peoria and Springfield, have approved installation of the technology. Bloomington is also considering it. 
 
It's been installed in more than 1,500 cities nationwide. And if a vehicle associated with a crime in Decatur is picked up on a Flock camera elsewhere around the country, Decatur police will get an alert. 
 
While unanimous in their support, Faber and Councilman Dennis Cooper asked Brandel to prepare a report that provides evidence of the cameras' effectiveness in solving crimes. 
 
Also at council:

Old Fire Station 3 could become cornhole business

The council voted 6-1 to approve the parameters for the sale of old Fire Station 3.

The city solicited proposals for the two-story, 3,483-square-foot station in early December. It received eight bids back for the building, which has sat just south of the entrance to Fairview Park since 1927. 

Firestation 3 1 111721.JPG

The city of Decatur is seeking proposals for the purchase of the former Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park. Anyone interested in the property will be asked to provide information about their plans for the property.

The favored proposal comes from Decatur resident Troy Dennis, who hopes to convert the old firehouse into a business that produces and sells cornhole sets.

Cornhole is a lawn game that involves contestants tossing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole at the end. 

Dennis proposes to purchase the property for $100,100 from the city through a contract for deed, which would require a $10,100 down payment and monthly payments for up to four years following. 

The city would have the right of first refusal on the property for 35 years. 

The proposal would need zoning relief. City staff estimated it would take at least one month or two before the new zoning designation and sale would be approved. 

Here are the seven other offers/proposals the city received:

  • $100,000 for a coffee shop with local artist sales
  • $150,000 for a counseling center
  • $65,000 for a restaurant and bakery with a residential unit upstairs
  • $100,000 for business offices and showroom for an existing Decatur contractor
  • $105,000 for student housing for five people
  • $75,000 for personal use with two apartments upstairs
  • An out of town plumbing contractor who did not make an offer

Water and sewer bonds approved

The council unanimously approved authorizing the issuance of up to $26.1 million in bonds to fund water and sewer projects. It will help fund nearly $100 million worth of projects the city is expected to embark upon in the next five years. 
 
Though not all the funds are needed immediately, city manager Scot Wrighton recommended bonding for the funds now ahead of an expected interest rate increase. 
 
The city has also dedicated $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds towards water and sewer projects.  
Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

