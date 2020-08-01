× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Patrick Charles is a bright Decatur 18-year-old looking at a future career in the U.S. military.

His potential employment choice stands as yet more bad news for the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Their efforts to find talented people of color to put on the blue and brown uniforms of their respective law enforcement agencies is, in police radio-speak, encountering a solid 10-85, meaning a serious delay.

“I’ve thought about it,” said Charles when talking of a police career. “But I just don’t have a passion for doing that.”

He’s far from alone, even as a clamor of voices rises in street protests nationwide calling for police departments to more closely resemble the communities they are tasked with serving and protecting. The repeated instances of clashes between white officers and Black suspects, as in the killing in Minnesota of George Floyd when he was pinned by his neck during an arrest, highlights the need, critics say, for police more in sympathy with those they police.

The Decatur Police Department has 145 sworn officers, of whom five are Black, two are of Hispanic descent and three of mixed race.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has 33 deputies of whom just one is Black and one Hispanic. Of the 13 command staff, there is one African-American, but he also happens to be in the top job: Sheriff Tony Brown.

Contrast those numbers with the U.S. Census data on the racial make-up of the citizens of Decatur and Macon County: in Decatur in 2019, the population stood at 70,746 and the number of those identifying as Black or African-American was 20.5%. In Macon County as a whole, out of a total population of 104,000, nearly 18% identified as Black or African-American.

That leaves law enforcement at the county and city level with a very long hill to climb before its ethnicity forms a more perfect union with those on behalf of whom the laws are being enforced.

Charles, meanwhile, remains more attracted to the fast-paced challenges of military life and the prospect of the GI Bill fueling his ultimate career aims somewhere in the biology/general science/psychology field. But the young man about to go into his senior year at Decatur’s MacArthur High School has been given the whole issue of policing in his homeland a lot of thought.

Charles believes there are some bad officers and many good ones, white and otherwise, who are trying to do their best in often difficult circumstances. But he warns against looking to hire Black people and other minorities simply because of “how it looks” to critical eyes peering in from the outside.

“That kind of attitude just kind of shows how America is, how it's all about how something appears,” he said. “But it should not be about getting more minorities just to have more minorities, it should be about getting more people with different ideas and different opinions from different backgrounds. That way, we have a more inclusive, understanding police force.”

No more cops and robbers

Some Black leaders do believe, however, that it would at least be helpful and calming to have more of those differing viewpoints and ideas represented by people of color. Jeanelle Norman, Decatur NAACP president, isn’t holding her breath waiting for that to happen, however. Given our current fractured national sense of identity and racial understanding, she experiences no great surprise that police chiefs face an uphill battle trying to recruit from Black families.

In the case of Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, she does not believe they are tainted by allegations of indifference or out and out hostility that have been leveled against some other police departments, usually to be found in bigger cities.

But Norman says those bad vibes flow into Black living rooms from wall-to-wall media coverage of the latest white-on-Black policing tragedies, and resentment builds and trickles down through generations, souring attitudes to law enforcement.

“When I was a child many years ago and you asked kids, especially boys, what they wanted to be when they grew up it was always ‘cop’, and all the kids played cops and robbers,” she said. “They don’t want to play that anymore.”

Decatur police Chief Jim Getz gets high praise from Norman for his efforts to work with the Black community in Decatur to defuse any troubled situations in law enforcement when they arise. Getz, for his part, said he tries to maintain a policy of availability and openness and a zero tolerance for officers who don’t treat citizens of any color with respect.

But none of that is helping him hunt up many recruits, of any color. Offering well paid jobs with good benefits isn’t enough to overcome what he sees as a constant flood of negative publicity about police work.

“Well, overall, applications are down among all races,” he said. “We started seeing the trend after the Ferguson issue.”

Nights of sustained rioting broke out in Ferguson, Missouri, in the wake of police there shooting dead a Black man, 18-year-old Michael Brown, in 2014.

“We were already struggling to get applications from the Black community and that whole situation, and everything since, has just added to it,” said Getz.

The police chief said a typical average might see that, out of 100 new recruit applications, just four will be from African-Americans. The attrition rate of applicants who don’t make it through the screening process remains the same among whites and Blacks, Getz added, but the effect is much more telling when you only have a handful of Black candidate applications to begin with.

The job itself doesn’t help much, either, when it comes to trying to sell the joys of police work: It’s a 24-hour service, working holidays and weekends, and one that frequently exposes you to danger and people who aren’t pleased to see you.

“I’ve seen Black officers called ‘traitors’ and things like that just because they were wearing a uniform,” added Getz. “But it’s going to need Black young men and women willing to change that culture and that mindset instead of stepping away from it.”

'Our duty to try'

One case in point was an arrest in June when Decatur police chased a fleeing suspect into a house and quickly found themselves confronted by an angry crowd hurling insults. One of the police officers on hand to talk to people and help calm things down was Brown, the sheriff, whose skin color matched many of those doing the yelling. He’s also a well-known figure who makes it a point to attend community events and activities even when he is not being a law enforcement figure.

That, however, doesn’t make it any easier to find Black recruits for the sheriff’s office, he said. And throw in a major budget crunch created by the tax and revenue ravages of the colorblind COVID-19 virus, and the prospects of finding the resources and time to concentrate on recruiting — and the money to pay those recruits — are far from bright.

But whatever the ethic make-up of law enforcement in Decatur and Macon County, Brown believes that thanks to his own and community outreach efforts by Getz, citizen-police relations are a lot better here than in many other towns that saw widespread violence in the wake of the Floyd killing and other deaths.

Brown believes he can build on those relations and, when the money situation gets better, make some serious efforts to convince minority candidates they’ve got a future in the sheriff’s office. The trick in the meantime is hanging onto his own job after he won the Macon County sheriff’s race in 2018 by just one vote, 19,655 to Lt. Jim Root’s total of 19,654.

A painstaking and court-ordered hand recount was completed recently and the battle to decide whether he keeps his job will be decided with a bunch of contested ballots left to a judge to try and figure out whom they were cast for.

And while Brown remains confident, he’s not going to pretend it isn’t stressful. And for African-Americans watching his tenure and seeing the 30-year department veteran under challenge from the moment he laid claim to the top job, Brown doesn't think the optics look great.

“You do have some individuals who say I am going through what I am going through because of the way I look,” said Brown. “And I’m not going to sugar-coat it, I do believe there are elements of that with some people.”

Brown says he is buoyed by a strong faith and a natural sense of optimism that leaves him believing good outcomes are worth fighting for.

“Do I believe we will end up with a sheriff’s office that looks more like the racial make-up of Macon County?” said Brown. “Well, I think it's our duty to try, to do our due diligence and to try real hard.”

Live with us

Trying real hard, said community activist Jacob Jenkins, should mean having cops live in the areas they police. Recent efforts by the city of Decatur to impose a residency rule for new hires met with fierce resistance from the Decatur Police Benevolent and Protective Association, the Decatur police union. But while policemen and women may want to keep their families safely at arm’s length, that is not the way to win hearts and minds and encourage young Black men and women to aspire to color themselves in blue, Jenkins believes.

“Not being able to see policemen in our communities, not being able to see them off duty in the community, and only being able to see them when they show up to arrest suspects or enforce the laws, it just gives a very negative impression,” said Jenkins.

“You get more of a sense of community if we see them in our grocery stores, if their kids go to school with our kids; that makes a community as opposed to just coming in, guarding the law, and then leaving at night.”

Jenkins, who was praised by law enforcement for organizing peaceful protest marches in Decatur in the wake of Floyd’s death, said changing the racial mix of police departments like Decatur is going to be slow work. He says it will run contrary to years of tradition dating back across generations.

He points to popular historical photo galleries put up by the Herald & Review charting the pictorial history of the Decatur Police Department from the turn of the 20th century up through the 1960s and beyond. He said the Black and white pictures are notable for how many Black faces in uniform are not staring back at the viewer.

“We’ve got a lot of historical mistrust to deal with now,” he said.

Civic leadership institute

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the Decatur police chief drives out some 100 miles or so trying to find minority police recruits who might want to come to Decatur to begin their careers. But in Soy City, the agri-business capital of Central Illinois, she is putting her faith in the concept of trying to “grow our own” recruits for public service jobs like law enforcement.

Wolfe said that looks a lot more likely to happen now that Decatur Public Schools are blessed with the Jerry Dawson Civic Leadership Institute. Named for the former Macon County Sheriff and funded with a $2.3 million grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, it’s an educational program launched this year to encourage students to consider careers in jobs like law enforcement, firefighting and government service.

The mayor says she is well aware of, and sensitive to, criticisms that the police department doesn’t come close to resembling the ethnic make-up of her city. But she believes reaching out to kids in the classrooms where Black students are taught will sow seeds of interest that could pay off big time down the road when those same students are considering what to do with their working lives.

“We want to show kids, who maybe have not even considered a career in law enforcement, ‘Hey, this is your opportunity,” added Wolfe, noting the institute also offers $400,000 in scholarships for students to attend Richland Community College to launch those public service careers.

She says other efforts to find more minority recruits may not have come to much in the past, but that just means we have to try harder in the future and look for new opportunities to reach people, like the Jerry Dawson institute.

“Maybe this is the answer we’ve been looking for,” she said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

