Watch now: Decatur police chief looks to counter gun violence, keeping officers accountable

There has been an emphasis on “de-escalation training” to try to avoid the use of force in difficult situations. And by the end of this year or early in 2021, the document authored by Getz and Wrighton said officers will receive new tactical training to help them control suspects who try to fight or resist arrest, the idea being better training reduces the need to resort to a “higher levels of force” in making arrests.

As federal moves continue towards what Getz and Wrighton describe as rising standards for law enforcement conduct, both said the Decatur Police Department is already well prepared and getting better.

“Whatever the new transparency and accreditation standards look like, we believe the DPD will compare with them favorably,” the document assured councilors.

Nationally, scrutiny of law enforcement has increased in the wake of police shootings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompting calls for defunding.

The work of Getz was praised by Jeanelle Norman, Decatur NAACP president, who also spoke at Monday's meeting. She suggested another step forward, however, would be having officers live in high-crime neighborhoods, but Getz wasn't so sure about that one.