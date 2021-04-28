Watch now: Decatur police investigating shooting near Millikin Homestead

DECATUR — Millikin University students were sent a safety alert Wednesday afternoon after Decatur police responded to a shooting incident close to the intersection of North Pine and West William streets.

Police were not releasing details, but the alert told students a shooting investigation was underway and officers were hunting a suspect last seen fleeing south from the area of the James Millikin Homestead.

“But the Office of Public Safety informed us it was not a threat to campus,” said Dane Lisser, Millikin’s director of media relations and publications.

Police working the scene had an area sealed off with yellow crime scene tape around a burgundy-colored van stopped at a slight angle with the front passenger door open.

Lisser said the school’s Office of Public Safety had issued the alert to students at 3:53 p.m. “Whenever there is an incident like this in the vicinity of campus, Public Safety will put out a notice and update us,” he added. “It’s to let people know and keep the campus community safe and aware of what is happening.

