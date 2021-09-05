Watch now: Decatur police respond to shots fired Sunday morning

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of East Leafland Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 a.m., where they found a vehicle, described as a black Dodge, riddled with bullet holes. There were no occupants in the vehicle at the time and no known injuries, according to Decatur Police Sgt. Brian Earles.

Twenty-nine shell casings were recovered at the scene, Earles said.

A witness observed two vehicles, a white van and blue car, fleeing the scene in the aftermath. Information on possible suspects was not available.

The shooting comes amid a citywide rise in shots-fired incidents over the past few years. Incidents in 2020 jumped 100% over the total for 2019, and city statistics up to June of this year show they are up more than 30% over the same period in 2020.

The shooting is under investigation.

