Watch now: Decatur police respond to shots fired Sunday morning

Decatur police Chief Shane Brandel speaks about what's being done to address violence and shootings. 

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of East Leafland Avenue early Sunday morning. 

Officers were called to the scene around 4 a.m., where they found a vehicle, described as a black Dodge, riddled with bullet holes. There were no occupants in the vehicle at the time and no known injuries, according to Decatur Police Sgt. Brian Earles. 

Twenty-nine shell casings were recovered at the scene, Earles said.

A witness observed two vehicles, a white van and blue car, fleeing the scene in the aftermath. Information on possible suspects was not available. 

Watch now: Police chief, and his community, confront Decatur's rising tide of gun violence

The shooting comes amid a citywide rise in shots-fired incidents over the past few years. Incidents in 2020 jumped 100% over the total for 2019, and city statistics up to June of this year show they are up more than 30% over the same period in 2020.

The shooting is under investigation. 

 
