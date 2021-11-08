Watch now: Decatur Public Library offers free access to legal advice

DECATUR — Speaking to a lawyer about legal issues and problems can be intimidating.

But Chad Murray, staff attorney with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, is ready to help those in need, for free.

“I basically provide some outreach, to meet with potential clients, to talk about their legal concerns,” he said.

Murray, 37, has been visiting the Decatur Public Library once a week for approximately a month, offering legal advice and assistance. He is a community attorney, with the responsibility to reach out to others. “To go to them and find people where they are,” he said about his responsibilities.

Some of the questions he’s heard range from housing concerns and evictions to family law and criminal convictions.

“I’ll give some advice, but if there’s something I can definitely help them with, I can actually bring them in as a client for Land of Lincoln,” Murray said.

Murray is unable to provide criminal defense work.

Clients are allowed to spend as much time as needed with the attorney, although he tries to keep the visits to 15 minutes.

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid For more information or to find help from an attorney, visit lincolnlegal.org or 1620 S. Taylorville Road in the Decatur Township Building. Appointments are recommended by calling 877-342-7891.

As an employee of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, much of their funds are provided through grants or other types of funding. “It allows me to be that community lawyer,” Murray said.

Jess Hill, community resource coordinator for the Decatur Public Library, was looking for someone like Murray in hopes of providing a service to their patrons.

“We had been looking to get a lawyer inside of the library for a couple of months, but we were hitting a dead-end,” she said. “There weren’t a lot of legal aid services in the area.”

After receiving a grant, Murray reached out to the library. “The library is a place where all different types of people come from all different walks of life,” Hill said. “So we started a partnership.”

The patrons and visitors of the library who use their services are often looking for help, according to Hill. “We have people come here who are experiencing homelessness, or needing assistance filing all kinds of paperwork to get their child back in a custody case, or needing their record expunged,” she said. “They just don’t know where to go.”

Libraries are the go-to place for information and resources. However, the librarians are able to provide limited information. “But they are typically the first place people will go,” Hill said. “We tend to know what’s going on in the community.”

The library hosts open appointments with the lawyer from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays in the Staley Room. As Murray settles in, they hope to add other resources such as informative lectures and presentations.

Libraries interested in providing similar services should contact a local legal aid service and create a partnership. Grants and universities are also able to provide tools to help with legal advice. “You can also have lawyers come in and do pro bono work,” Hill said. “There’s all kinds of different avenues to try.”

The patrons who are seeking legal advice can simply visit Murray on the days he is available. If more than one person is waiting to be seen or he is not available, the patrons can fill out a form with the library’s resource assistant.

Murray said he and the legal aid services are committed to Decatur and want to help where it is needed.

“We are ready and available to take cases,” he said.

