Watch now: Decatur woman sentenced for attack that left man paralyzed from neck down

But she said her grandson had bucked the odds and, after treatment and stays at 10 different hospitals and nursing homes in the last seven months, was still doing his best to cling to life.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We believe in miracles,” added Thomas. “He’s not giving up, and nor are we.”

She had earlier given victim impact statements in the courtroom along with Tiffany Gould, Conrad’s mother. Gould, 43, told Judge Thomas Griffith: “My son is gone… not only gone from me, but from the world.”

Batman apologized in court for what she had done and described Conrad as a good friend. She said she should have walked away from the situation before it got out of hand.

Decatur woman who spent 4 hours sitting at gas pump had meth in car, police say Police check the welfare of driver who stays parked too long at gas pump and find drugs when the car door opens.

“I feel terrible every day. I have nightmares from this and it hurts me really bad because I would not want nobody to do this to my child,” added Batman, 44. “It hurts me really bad but there is nothing I can do about it now, I can’t take it back. And if I could give up my life for him to be better and like he was, I would. But I can’t… that’s all I can say.”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police described Conrad as being drunk and “disorderly and aggressive” while visiting at a friend’s house. Batman, who was also visiting, had tried to make him leave but the homeowner wanted him to stay.