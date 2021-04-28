 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Details on West William Street shooting victim released
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Details on West William Street shooting victim released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 22-year-old was found shot in a vehicle in the 800 block of West William Street, Decatur police said in a statement. The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said. 

Millikin University sent a safety alert out about the shooting. The alert said a suspect was last seen fleeing south from the area of the James Millikin Homestead.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (217) 424-2711.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker says Biden 'exactly on the right track' with community college plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News