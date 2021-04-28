Watch now: Details on West William Street shooting victim released

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was found shot in a vehicle in the 800 block of West William Street, Decatur police said in a statement. The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

Millikin University sent a safety alert out about the shooting. The alert said a suspect was last seen fleeing south from the area of the James Millikin Homestead.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (217) 424-2711.

