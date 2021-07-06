Watch now: Families of Decatur police address council again; library OK'd as employee health clinic location

The council voted unanimously to authorize the use of space in the Decatur Public Library for a city employee health care clinic.

The clinic will be operated by Activate Healthcare and offer primary care, selected laboratory services, some preventative care and limited pharmacy services to city employees. City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council members that Activate estimates the move will save workers $250,000 annually in medical costs on deductibles, co-pays and other fees otherwise charged by providers.

A financial analysis found that the city could achieve healthcare cost savings of more than $3.2 million over five years if the clinic is widely used.

"If we can be more preventive, pursue more wellness programs, catch things earlier with our employees, it reduces our claims," Wrighton said. "And to the extent that it reduces our claims, it reduces our overall costs."