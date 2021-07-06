Watch now: Families of Decatur police address council again; library OK'd as employee health clinic location

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council's most recent meeting began much like it's last one — with spouses of city police officers urging the elected officials in front of them to "back the blue."
The discussion took place just after Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz read and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe signed a proclamation honoring slain Champaign officer Chris Oberheim.
Oberheim, 44, a Decatur native and former city police officer here before transferring to Champaign in 2008, was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.
Family members of Oberheim were present to accept the proclamation.
"Instead of merely standing behind them, we need to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. It's time to do that," said Michele Earles, the wife of a Decatur police officer. "And to do it well, we as spouses are organizing with four purposes: to advocate, to cultivate community support, to educate and to stand in solidarity."
Council members, as they did last week, expressed their support for the spouses' message and goals, which include higher staffing levels, a resolution to police union contract negotiations that have now stretched over a year-and-a-half and greater displays of public support.
"There's absolutely no doubt that every member sitting at this table supports our officers, and we have done our best to show that to you," said Councilwoman Lisa Gregory.
In the past two weeks, Councilmen Ed Culp, David Horn and Chuck Kuhle have been on ride-alongs with officers. Other council members have promised to go on them as well.
Horn also suggested the council spend some of the $17 million it has received in American Rescue Plan funds towards community crime intervention programs. The funds thus far have mostly been earmarked for infrastructure and neighborhood revitalization initiatives.
Several council members also expressed their support for an "overhire" of officers, which means the city would go above the 148 budgeted positions for sworn officers in anticipation of future retirements and other departures.
Five officers were recently sworn in, bringing the department's strength to 145, which is still below the budgeted amount. And with 14 officers still in training and one officer on military leave, the department is in effect working with 130, Getz said.
Getz and City Manager Scot Wrighton said they would be fine with an overhire, but the issue is recruitment. Not as many people want to be police officers in an era where their every move will be scrutinized, they said.
Getz said he planned to meet with the officers' spouses to address some of their concerns.
"The end goal is to make things better for the officers and police officers in general," Getz said. "We've been villainized by the media, we've been villainized by the Democratic Party. And it's not been fair to (officers). We should have never been part of anybody's political agenda, but that's what it's turned into."
The legislation was a pillar of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus' legislative response to the killing of George Floyd, which gave new relevance to long-simmering issues of racial justice and police misconduct.
The clinic will be operated by Activate Healthcare and offer primary care, selected laboratory services, some preventative care and limited pharmacy services to city employees. City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council members that Activate estimates the move will save workers $250,000 annually in medical costs on deductibles, co-pays and other fees otherwise charged by providers.
A financial analysis found that the city could achieve healthcare cost savings of more than $3.2 million over five years if the clinic is widely used.
"If we can be more preventive, pursue more wellness programs, catch things earlier with our employees, it reduces our claims," Wrighton said. "And to the extent that it reduces our claims, it reduces our overall costs."
The 4,400-square-foot space is in the upper level and is in the portion of the 130 N. Franklin St. building controlled by the city.
The group has "begun a dialogue with the library about how to integrate the Friends of the Library book sales into the library space," according to the memo from Wrighton.
Another portion of the Friends space will be used for office space by the Community Investment Corp. of Decatur.
The council also voted to approve a $1.2 million contract with Decatur-based Dunn Company for the city's annual street restoration project.
This year's project includes mill and overlay work on two separate portions of Jasper Street: a nearly 1.5-mile stretch between Lake Shore Drive and Cantrell Street and a three-quarters of a mile portion between Eldorado and Wood streets.
It also includes a concrete overlay of a .42 mile stretch of Airport Road just north of U.S. Route 36.
The council also OK'd the use of $2 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for the reconstruction of Airport Road between Illinois Route 105 and Nolan Drive.
According to a city memo, the concrete pavement on the mile-long stretch has reached the end of its useful life. Depending on the bids the city receives, it will be either replaced by concrete — considered more durable — or asphalt, which has a much-reduced construction time.
The council also approved the extension of the city's fiber optic network to a private business, Sunna Fiber. Under the agreement, the company will have the right to use two strands of city fiber between Richland Community College and their location for an initial term of 20 years.
Sunna Fiber will pay an upfront cost of $16,480 and annual maintenance fee of $593.28
The city began building out its broadband infrastructure in 2014.
It owns, manages and maintains the fiber infrastructure, which is a high-speed telecommunications network that provides reliable communication links to its own buildings and is capable of providing it to schools, libraries and businesses that provide computer connection services to Decatur residents.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz hugs a family member of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in May after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 19 at a Champaign apartment building. He was honored at the Decatur City Council meeting on July 6.