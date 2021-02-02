Watch now: Footage shows gunfire between suspect, Decatur police

The police chief said that, in Decatur at least, it is still relatively rare for an officer to have to use deadly force. “We’ve got 30-year officers who have never had to shoot their firearm other than in training,” he added.

“I’ve been here more than 21 years and, in that time, I’ve had to shoot a dog one time but, other than that, I’ve never had to use my firearm on duty.”

Getz said the dog incident involved a pitbull that attacked him when he was a member of the SWAT team during a drug raid. “The dog wanted to take a chunk out of me but, even then, you feel bad about it because the dog is just protecting its property,” added Getz.

Sworn affidavits about the arrest of Lewis said he was being sought by police after being accused of jumping into a running truck parked outside a gas station on Eldorado Street and driving off in the vehicle.

Officers responded to that incident at 5:45 a.m. and, within minutes, got the call from the frightened homeowner on nearby West Cerro Gordo Street.