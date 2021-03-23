Watch now: Former state trooper gets probation in fatal Decatur crash

The maximum possible penalty for a Class A misdemeanor, the most serious misdemeanor crime on the Illinois statute book, is up to 364 days in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.

The legal consequences arising from Wilson’s untimely death are far from over, however, and the venue now switches to the civil courts. The state of Illinois, as Denning’s former employer, is being sued for damages by Leo and Kathrine Wilson, Kelly Wilson’s parents and the administrators of her estate acting on behalf of her children, their granddaughters.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They are being represented by Decatur attorney Tim Shay who has said previously that Denning’s admission of responsibility in the criminal case is “admissible evidence” in the civil suit against the state.

“I think it (the crash) was a completely reckless act,” Shay had told the Herald & Review.

News reports from the time of the crash detailed how Denning had been rushing to answer an emergency call originating 40 miles away after a police officer had been shot and wounded in Mahomet. The criminal who had shot the officer, Dracy “Clint” Pendleton, was thought to be fleeing along Interstate 72 and Denning’s mission was to try and intercept him.