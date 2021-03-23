Watch now: Former state trooper gets probation in fatal Decatur crash

DECATUR — Jeffrey A. Denning was sentenced to 24 months probation Tuesday for reckless conduct that caused the death of a Decatur mother-of-two when the retired State Trooper’s squad car plowed into her van at more than 85 mph.
Kelly E. Wilson, 26, died on the night of May 7, 2016, at the intersection of West Harrison and Oakland Avenue as Denning raced to the aid of other police hunting an armed fugitive. Denning, a now retired master sergeant who turned 53 on Monday, had been traveling at speeds of more than 100mph northbound on Oakland when Wilson pulled into his path from Harrison and her vehicle was T-boned by the flying patrol car.
In addition to the probation sentence, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith also ordered Denning to pay $5,000 in restitution and perform 300 hours of community service work.
Denning had originally been charged with reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony, but had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the charge of reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, in a plea deal negotiated by his defense counsel, James Elmore.
The maximum possible penalty for a Class A misdemeanor, the most serious misdemeanor crime on the Illinois statute book, is up to 364 days in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.
The legal consequences arising from Wilson’s untimely death are far from over, however, and the venue now switches to the civil courts. The state of Illinois, as Denning’s former employer, is being sued for damages by Leo and Kathrine Wilson, Kelly Wilson’s parents and the administrators of her estate acting on behalf of her children, their granddaughters.
They are being represented by Decatur attorney Tim Shay who has said previously that Denning’s admission of responsibility in the criminal case is “admissible evidence” in the civil suit against the state.
“I think it (the crash) was a completely reckless act,” Shay had told the Herald & Review.
News reports from the time of the crash detailed how Denning had been rushing to answer an emergency call originating 40 miles away after a police officer had been shot and wounded in Mahomet. The criminal who had shot the officer, Dracy “Clint” Pendleton, was thought to be fleeing along Interstate 72 and Denning’s mission was to try and intercept him.
Pendleton was later hunted down and cornered by law enforcement on May 15, 2016, in a section of the Shawnee National Forest and killed in a gun battle with officers.
This story will be updated.
