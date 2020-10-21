 Skip to main content
Watch now: Have you seen this man? Decatur police asking for public's help
Watch now: Have you seen this man? Decatur police asking for public's help

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a man seen in surveillance camera footage at a gas station.

Authorities said the man shown was "involved in a shooting" on Sunday at the Marathon station at 3595 Larkdale Court.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA reports the man was shot in the leg outside of the Marathon gas station at 3595 Larkdale Court around 1 p.m. Sunday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 423-8477.

