Watch now: Illinois Supreme Court hears Alan Beaman claims of misconduct in 1993 murder investigation

Alan Beaman case

THE BACKGROUND: Jennifer Lockmiller was murdered in her Normal apartment in summer 1993. The 22-year-old Illinois State University senior from Decatur was strangled with a cord from an alarm clock and stabbed.

CHARGED: Her former boyfriend Alan Beaman was convicted.

REVERSED: In 2008, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed Beaman's conviction after he served 13 years of a 50-year sentence.