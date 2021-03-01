Watch now: Indiana prison officer killed while helping coworker returns to Decatur for burial

DECATUR — Luke Doedtman waited patiently for the arrival of his uncle, Lt. Eugene Lasco, at Graceland Cemetery.

A lieutenant with Indiana Department of Corrections who was born in Decatur, Lasco, 57, died Feb. 21 after being stabbed at Indiana State Prison, where he worked for nearly 12 years. The state Department of Corrections said he was assisting 22-year-old Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, who was wounded in the attack.

“He went above what was expected,” Doedtman, 28, said.