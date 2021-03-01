Watch now: Indiana prison officer killed while helping coworker returns to Decatur for burial

“He went above what was expected,” Doedtman, 28, said.
A police escort accompanied him from Michigan City, Indiana, to Graceland Cemetery in Decatur for burial, arriving at the site which included a large flag, hanging from a Decatur Fire Department ladder truck, waving in the wind, and even more flags lining the path the procession followed to the site of the intimate ceremony attended by about two dozen loved ones.
He was laid to rest with other Lasco family members, including his mother, Hester Walker.
Monday’s ceremony followed a much larger remembrance of Lasco's life Sunday evening that included family, friends, state dignitaries and coworkers.
“We feel he died as a hero,” Doedtman said. “He didn’t have to do what he did.”
Officials said Lasco and Schmitt were in a common area about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 when inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, attacked Schmitt and stabbed him multiple times, according to previous reporting by The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Lasco went to help Schmitt, and Campbell stabbed Lasco, officials said.
Both Lasco and Schmitt were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where Lasco was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said.
Indiana Department of Corrections honor guard members take part in the service for Lt. Eugene Lasco on Monday at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. Lasco, 57, who was born in Decatur, died Feb. 21 after being stabbed at Indiana State Prison.