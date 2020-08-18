You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Jury finds Bruce guilty of murder in 2018 death of Bloomington man
0 comments
breaking top story
Dover shooting

Watch now: Jury finds Bruce guilty of murder in 2018 death of Bloomington man

Man slain during robbery in 2018 in west Bloomington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Tyjuan Bruce was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the December 2018 death of a Bloomington man.

A McLean County jury reached the verdict after roughly five hours of deliberations that started late Monday afternoon.

Bruce, 21, of Decatur was charged in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover, who was shot and killed Dec. 5, 2018 in his west Bloomington home.

He was found guilty of murder involving home invasion and involving robbery, as well as guilty on separate charges of home invasion and robbery.

The charges were made under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.

Bruce’s bond was revoked and he was returned to the McLean County Jail until a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

Because the jury also believed Bruce was armed when these offenses occurred, a 15-year firearm enhancement will be applied to his sentence in October.

After the verdict was returned, Assistant State’s Attorneys Tammara Wagoner and Mary Lawson said they were pleased with the outcome of the trial and happy for Dover’s family.

“I feel like justice was served,” Lawson said.

Wagoner added even though the case may have seemed complicated, “For us, it was clear, but that’s because we had the benefit of the Bloomington Police Department who did a phenomenal job.”

Investigators could not determine if Bruce or another suspect, Curtis Hairston, pulled the trigger, but “it doesn’t matter which one of the two, whether it be the defendant or Curtis Hairston ... which one of them pulled the trigger because they were both part of entering the house to commit the robbery,” Wagoner said in her closing arguments Monday, to end the trial that lasted just over a week.

Bruce was one of three Decatur men police identified as suspects in Dover’s death.

Anthony Grampsas was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion when a McLean County jury returned a verdict July 23. Prosecutors argued Grampsas drove the car that took Bruce and Hairston, 18, to Dover’s home the morning he was shot.

Hairston, who police have said was believed to be involved, died during a 2019 shooting at a Decatur restaurant.

Wagoner argued Bruce was legally responsible for Dover’s death even if he didn’t pull the trigger because he played a central role in planning to rob the victim.

In her opening statements, Bruce’s attorney Mackenzie Frizzell said he was innocent, “both factually and under the law.”

Mark Messman, the defendant’s other attorney, argued in his closing that the prosecutors had no evidence linking Bruce to Dover’s death. He said other people could be responsible, including the victim’s friend who called 911 and a person who was seen with the gun believed to be the murder weapon.

Photos: Opening statements were made Tuesday in Tyjuan Bruce's murder trial

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

MORE ONLINE

Visit pantagraph.com to see more photos from the Tyjuan Bruce trial.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News