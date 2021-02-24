Watch now: Macon father sentenced to 17 years in prison for beating, abuse of his own baby

DECATUR — Seth M. Nashland, the Macon father whose beatings of his own 8-week-old son have left the baby blind and racked by seizures, was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison Wednesday.

Nashland, 32, who made a tearful apology in Macon County Circuit Court for his crimes, pleaded guilty to two charges of inflicting aggravated battery causing permanent disability.

Judge Thomas Griffith accepted a plea deal negotiated by Nashland’s defense attorney, Todd Ringel, that saw him receive jail sentences of nine years and eight years on each charge, the sentences to be served at 85% and consecutively. The judge then dismissed three additional aggravated battery charges.

Police reports said Nashland brought his son to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13 of 2020 where doctors diagnosed multiple traumatic brain injuries, fractured ribs and extensive bruising all over his body. The baby was also found to have 1st and 2nd degree burns to his penis, thigh and legs.

This story will be updated.

