Watch now: Macon father sentenced to 17 years in prison for violent assaults of his baby

“Our future and marriage was supposed to be the best years of our lives; please, never lose faith in Jesus our Lord and Savior.”

Seth Nashland said there was no excuse for his actions, which a Macon County Sheriff’s Office report had described as violently shaking his baby and pushing him into the floor with enough force to shatter his ribs. A sworn affidavit quotes Nashland as telling deputies he had accidentally burned the child while trying to bathe the screaming baby in the sink.

A sworn affidavit said Nashland at first tried to blame the baby’s injuries on the family dog or on one of the baby’s older siblings falling on him. But Sgt. Roger Pope had written in the affidavit that Nashland eventually admitted to deliberately harming the baby after police confronted him with searches found on his phone asking “How long do you go to jail for infant abuse?”

Nashland told his family and the court that he had been a man sick with stress, anxiety and depression when he had lashed out at his baby. He said he would take all the classes and counseling required and the proper medication needed for him to be “the good father I once was.”