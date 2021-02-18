Watch now: Man accused of trying to kill Decatur cop unhappy his preliminary hearing gets delayed

Police say they had been summoned by a terrified homeowner after Lewis allegedly fired a handgun, the same weapon he is then accused of pointing at Lawary and opening fire.

Body camera footage from the officer captured the violence and while Lewis is heard crying out “they shot me”, neither he or Lawary were injured in the exchange of bullets.

Rueter then told the judge that prosecutors were ready to proceed with two other preliminary hearings against Lewis, however. Forbes subsequently called cases dating from Dec. 6 and Jan. 10 alleging Lewis had attacked the same woman — his girlfriend of seven months — on each of those occasions.

In the Dec. 6 case Rueter heard evidence from patrol officer Rydick Braden who said the victim complained of being strangled to the point where she had lost consciousness.