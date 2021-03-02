Watch now: Panel discussion to focus on solutions to gun violence in Decatur and Springfield

Police Chief Jim Getz and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Feb. 24 released a joint statement condemning the violence, and Getz said that in spite of pleas from officials for witnesses to cooperate with the department, “we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets. There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved. I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters.”