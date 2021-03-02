Watch now: Panel discussion to focus on solutions to gun violence in Decatur and Springfield

DECATUR — Recent violent incidents and retaliatory shootings in Decatur and Springfield have hit close to home for the Rev. Courtney Carson.
“It hurts to see so many young people losing their lives to senseless gun violence,” Carson said.
His step-nephew and a young man he helped raise were two of the victims. Carson has organized a panel discussion to be held 6 p.m. Friday in the Shilling Auditorium at Richland Community College. The panel will include clergy, community leaders, education and mental health professionals, parents, youth and program leaders from both Springfield and Decatur. The Rev. Cameron Barnes, national youth director for Rainbow Push Coalition, will be the guest speaker.
Carson's hope is that by bringing a variety of organizations together, each with their own way of providing outreach, they can combine forces and make a lasting difference.
“We all shop, play and live together in this community and I believe that we all should encourage each other to live effectively and righteously in this community,” Carson said. “For a very long time, I've been on the cutting edge of trying to ensure young people are pointed in the right direction and have access to opportunities in the city of Decatur, and because Springfield and Decatur are going through the same things, I'm bringing leaders together to share the stage with one another, discuss a plan of action, and how we can share each other's resources.”
Police Chief Jim Getz and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Feb. 24 released a joint statement condemning the violence, and Getz said that in spite of pleas from officials for witnesses to cooperate with the department, “we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets. There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved. I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters.”
The police have arrested several known shooters and people who supplied them with weapons, but they could be more effective if they had cooperation from the community.
“We could have a much higher arrest percentage if we received assistance from the community,” Getz said. “However, we would much rather the violence end than have murders and shootings take place. It is time for those that have clout in these organizations to end the violence. If not, I promise you, we will do all we can to put you in prison for a long time.”
Carson said something very similar.
“Ultimately young people are just human beings and we must act like it. It's not just leadership but parents, girlfriends, boyfriends need to get involved. You can't say you hate criminal activity and gun violence but in same breath encourage it.”
People who live in high crime neighborhoods, Carson said, watch their home values plummet and are themselves afraid to go outside, in fear of their safety. People don't want to move to the community because of the reputation for violence, and people who live here want to leave.
“It's fear,” Carson said. “Fear that I can't speak up and speak out, fear of my own life, and then the community organizations, we need to talk, because if I serve a young population, it may be that you have resources so a young person can come up out of these hell-like conditions. We need to utilize our resources so that young life can have a chance of living. These organizations are doing good work and not sharing resources with one another.”
The young people are not afraid of each other, he said, but afraid of the authorities, and until something changes that, nothing else will change.
Sen. Doris Turner, who represents parts of both Decatur and Springfield, will be on the panel, and said that this is an opportunity to look at the big picture, and address the underlying factors that contribute to the culture of violence.
“I firmly believe that if we don't look at those factors, identify and address them, we'll never get a handle on the gun violence we're seeing and it will continue to escalate,” Turner said. “This is a real opportunity to have that conversation and for it not to just become a Decatur conversation or a Springfield conversation, but Decatur and Springfield. Both of our communities are being affected.”
The key, both Carson and Turner said, is relationships, and bringing everyone to the table, and listening to what they all have to say. Until the community organizations with the resources to help know what people actually need, they can't make a real difference.
