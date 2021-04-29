Watch now: Police ID Decatur shooting suspect

DECATUR — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday in Decatur that left a 22-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Decatur police identified the suspect as Keith M. Lowe. They described Lowe as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with “shaggy” blonde or light brown hair, who was wearing a black Nike jacket and carrying black backpack at the time of incident.

"This was not a random act and there is no indication at this time that any other suspects were involved," Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a news release.

The 22-year-old was found shot around 3:37 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle in the 800 block of West William Street, Decatur police said in a statement. The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

